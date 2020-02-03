Firefighter injured fighting 3-Alarm fire in Trenton

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A firefighter was injured battling a three-alarm fire in Trenton late Sunday.The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Brunswick Avenue.It quickly burned through one home and spread to neighboring houses. Four vacant houses were damaged in total.When firefighters arrived on scene they escalated the fire to a third-alarm.Video submitted by an Action News viewer shows large flames coming from the roof of at least one home.Officials said one firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting the blaze.The fire marshal is on the scene, investigating the cause.