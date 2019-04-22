Firefighter injured fighting blaze that destroyed 4 condos in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Flames shot through a Sea Isle City, New Jersey property into adjacent properties Sunday morning.

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. on the 200 block of 75th Street.

Officials said the fire started in one home and the wind whipped the fire to the neighboring properties.

Several fire companies, including Strathmere, Oceanview, Seaville and Avalon, were on location helping Sea Isle City firefighters battle the blaze.

Officials said a firefighter from Sea Isle City Fire Department suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze. He was taken by ambulance to Cape Regional Hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

The fire was placed under control at 6:11 a.m.

According to investigators, four residential units were a "total loss."

The incident is under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal, the Cape May County Prosecutors Office and the Sea Isle city prosecutors Office and the Sea Isle City Police Department.
