Firefighter injured in Northeast Philadelphia house blaze

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA -- Officials say one firefighter was injured while battling a two-story house blaze in Northeast Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out after 4 p.m. Friday along the 3200 block of Birch Road.

Crews arrived to flames and smoke pouring from the home.

The firefighter suffered an arm injury and was taken to Jefferson Hospital Torresdale Division for treatment.

A second person appears to have suffered a leg wound. That person was treated at the scene.

The fire was placed under control just after 5 p.m.

So far, no word on what caused the blaze.
