firefighter injured

12 units damaged, firefighter injured in Mill Creek apartment fire

MILL CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A firefighter was injured and 12 units were damaged in a fire at an apartment building in Mill Creek, Delaware late Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 4600 block of Patrician Boulevard at about 11:35 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames from a fire on a third-floor balcony in the Limestone Terrace Apartments. The fire quickly spread and flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

Chopper 6, which flew over the building once the flames had been extinguished, showed a massive hole in the roof and smoke coming from the building.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital with burns to the back of his neck, head and face from falling debris. At least one other person was being evaluated.

In total, 20 residents from the 12 units were displaced.

Eighty-five firefighters responded to the blaze, authorities said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countyfireapartment firefirefighter injured
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTER INJURED
11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast
3 firefighters injured battling blaze at Del. apartment complex
Firefighter injured battling Wilmington house fire
3 N.J. firefighters injured when truck slams into firetruck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News