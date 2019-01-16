FUN STUFF

Firefighter training session or hockey game? It's both

Firefighters in Wyoming took their air consumption training to whole another level and looked cool in the process.

No one likes training courses at work. But firefighters from the Jackson Hole Fire Department in Wyoming found a way to make their training course a little more enjoyable.

In a video shared by Ben Thurston via Storyful, the firefighters, donning full bunker gear, including masks and oxygen tanks, hit the ice for a game of hockey while participating in air consumption training.

"Gotta keep the training fun and new," Thurston wrote in the video's caption.

Looks like plenty of fun to us.
