Firefighter training session or hockey game? It's both

No one likes training courses at work. But firefighters from the Jackson Hole Fire Department in Wyoming found a way to make their training course a little more enjoyable.
In a video shared by Ben Thurston via Storyful, the firefighters, donning full bunker gear, including masks and oxygen tanks, hit the ice for a game of hockey while participating in air consumption training.
"Gotta keep the training fun and new," Thurston wrote in the video's caption.
Looks like plenty of fun to us.
