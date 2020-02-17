Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Atlas Minerals and Chemicals plant in Berks County

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters were called to a plant in Berks County to battle a two-alarm blaze.

Fire erupted at the Atlas Minerals and Chemicals facility in the 1200 block of Valley Road on Monday afternoon.

According to WFMZ-TV, initial reports from the scene were that the fire was inside a sulfur plant.

No injuries were reported.



There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire.

Firefighters from neighboring Lehigh County were called in to assist.
