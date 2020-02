Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Atlas Minerals and Chemicals plant in Berks County

Scene is very active and we detect a distinctive chemical smell in the air. Officials have ordered responders within the fence line to wear a self-contained breathing apparatus @69News pic.twitter.com/SymZwWtUhq — Jim Vasil (@JimVasilWFMZ) February 17, 2020

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters were called to a plant in Berks County to battle a two-alarm blaze.Fire erupted at the Atlas Minerals and Chemicals facility in the 1200 block of Valley Road on Monday afternoon.According to WFMZ-TV , initial reports from the scene were that the fire was inside a sulfur plant.No injuries were reported.There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire.Firefighters from neighboring Lehigh County were called in to assist.