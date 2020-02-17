Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Atlas Minerals and Chemicals plant in Berks County

Fire erupted at the Atlas Minerals and Chemicals facility in the 1200 block of Valley Road on Monday afternoon.
According to WFMZ-TV, initial reports from the scene were that the fire was inside a sulfur plant.
No injuries were reported.
Scene is very active and we detect a distinctive chemical smell in the air. Officials have ordered responders within the fence line to wear a self-contained breathing apparatus @69News pic.twitter.com/SymZwWtUhq— Jim Vasil (@JimVasilWFMZ) February 17, 2020
There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire.
Firefighters from neighboring Lehigh County were called in to assist.