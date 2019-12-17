Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Point Breeze Terminal in SW Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters jumped into action when an industrial plant went up in flames in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night.

It happened at the Point Breeze Terminal located along the 6300 block of Passyunk Avenue.

Fire crews responded to a report of a fire showing from an area between two ethanol storage tanks. The fire reached two alarms.

Kinder Morgan Terminals, which oversees the site, handles petroleum, gasoline, ULSD, ethanol, biodiesel. Roughly eight tanks sit on their 26-acre property in Philadelphia.

The company says after the fire broke out the facility was immediately shut down and all personnel was evacuated.

"So the fire is out. As you can see the incident is still not under control an unknown amount of product was released. All that product is contained within the area adjacent to the tank," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

Kinder Morgan says an investigation is underway.

"The appropriate regulatory agencies are being notified, and an investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted," said Kinder Morgan in a statement.

Thiel says says the firefighter was extremely dangerous.

"We determined, of course, the best way to eliminate the longer-term risk was to put that fire out. And again, not by putting it out, we actually had to close the valves first to stop the product, then extinguish the fire and now the cleanup begins led by Kendall Morgan and their contractors," said Thiel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
