Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Voorhees, New Jersey

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in Voorhees, New Jersey on Monday.
The fire broke just after 1:30 p.m. on the 200 block of West End Avenue.
Officials say heavy flames engulfed the home, causing firefighters to strike a second alarm.
A portion of the home collapsed as a result of the flames.
Officials say all occupants got out of the residence. There is no word of any injuries at this time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
