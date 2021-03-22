Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Voorhees, New Jersey

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in Voorhees, New Jersey on Monday.The fire broke just after 1:30 p.m. on the 200 block of West End Avenue.Officials say heavy flames engulfed the home, causing firefighters to strike a second alarm.A portion of the home collapsed as a result of the flames.Officials say all occupants got out of the residence. There is no word of any injuries at this time.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.