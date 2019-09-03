Firefighters battle massive 3-alarm apartment fire in North Philadelphia

TU Alert: Fire confirmed at 16th & Oxford Streets. If you are a Temple student and have been displaced, please report to Campus Police, 1513 Cecil B. Moore Avenue for further assistance. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) September 3, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters are battling a raging, out-of-control fire at a four-story vacant apartment in North Philadelphia on Monday night.Only Chopper 6 was over the scene as heavy smoke billowed from the building along the 1600 block of West Oxford Street.Firefighters were called there just before 8:30 p.m. for smoke showing from a building that was under renovation.Just before 9:30 p.m. the fire was upgraded to three alarms.Fire officals contained the blaze to the building but it's still not under control.Temple University wants any students that may be affected by the blaze to contact campus police.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.So far, no injuries have been reported.