Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at condominium in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a condominium blaze in Mt. Laurel, Burlington County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started before 1 p.m. on the 2800 block of Auburn Court.

Crews are working to get the blaze under control.

So far, there is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
