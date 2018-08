Dozens of firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze in Camden.The fire broke out around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Eutaw Avenue.Action News viewer video showed flames pouring out of the windows of the home.The fire spread to neighboring rowhomes as firefighters worked from the ground, rooftop, and awnings.No injuries were reported.There has been no word yet on the cause of the fire.------