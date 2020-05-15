Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Frankford section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters fought a four-alarm blaze in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Friday.

The fire started just after 1 p.m. on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue. It took nearly three hours for crews to bring the flames under control.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a major fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Friday.



The view from Chopper 6 showed flames shooting through the top of at least one building while black smoke billowed in the air.

Some 250 firefighters were on the scene to help fight this blaze.

The buildings involved were a mix of residential and business.



No injuries were reported, though one firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Six people were displaced from their homes.

There was no immediate word on a cause of this fire.
