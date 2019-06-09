Firefighters battle 4-alarm garage blaze in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fourth alarm has been struck in a garage fire in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Church Street.

Officials say electrical workers were doing work when an electrical socket caught fire and spread quickly through "Dans Exclusive Auto" garage.

When firefighters arrived the garage was fully engulfed.

A second alarm was struck about ten minutes later followed by a third and fourth alarm.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

