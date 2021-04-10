Firefighters battle auto body shop fire in Egg Harbor City, Atlantic County

EGG HARBOR CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a fire in Egg Harbor City, Atlantic County, New Jersey.

This is happening at an auto body shop on the 400 block of the White Horse Pike.

Firefighters arrived to flames shooting from the roof and black smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire started just after 1pm Saturday and went to 2-alarms.

No word what sparked the blaze or any injuries at this time.
