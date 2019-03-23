Firefighters battle barn fire in Lehigh Township

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a barn fire in the Lehigh Valley overnight.The Action Cam was on the scene on the 700 block of Fir Drive in Lehigh Township.Authorities say they began receiving calls around 1:35 a.m. Saturday.It took several hours to bring the fire under control.Part of the structure collapsed.It's now in ruins.There's been no word if there were any animals inside at the time of the fire.-----