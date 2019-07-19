Firefighters battle blaze and extreme heat in Edgmont Twp., Pa.

EDGMONT TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Friday's heat is extreme, and it can be extremely dangerous. So, imagine firefighters battling flames in these ninety degree temperatures.Crews were working to put out flames at a two-alarm fire in Edgmont Township, Delaware County.It took them about an hour to get the fire on Saddle Run under control, but their safety became just as critical as those they serve.Officials set up this air conditioned tent for relief from the extreme heat, stocked with cold drinks."The best way to is stay hydrated, check each member and follow up," said Timothy Boyce, Delaware County's Director of Emergency Services. "We are not letting anyone rush away from the scene. We are making sure that the people who volunteer their time are well enough to continue to do what they need to do.You heard the director right - those are volunteer firefighters taking time out of their own work days to respond to this fire in these extreme temperatures.