Firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex, Victory Brewing in Kennett Square, Pa.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews in Chester County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a fire rips through a brewery and the apartment complex above on Monday night.It happened at Victory Brewing in Kennett Square located on the 600 block of West Cypress Street.The call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a fire and a loud noise.There are apartments on top of the brewery, but so far, no injuries have been reported.Chopper 6 was over the scene after firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.