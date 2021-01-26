fire

Firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex, Victory Brewing in Kennett Square, Pa.

By
KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews in Chester County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a fire rips through a brewery and the apartment complex above on Monday night.

It happened at Victory Brewing in Kennett Square located on the 600 block of West Cypress Street.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a fire and a loud noise.

There are apartments on top of the brewery, but so far, no injuries have been reported.

Chopper 6 was over the scene after firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kennett square boroughchester countyfire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
2 injured in Bristol Twp. fire that started near a space heater
Husband and wife suffer 'significant burns' in Bucks County fire
Intense flames engulf Camden County home
911 call details moments heroic boy saves family
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Light snow/sleet/rain on the way
New details revealed after family found dead in Chester Co.
House sends Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
Vaccine frustrations are mounting in Pa.
6-year-old boy missing from Montco found; 2 men in custody
Should you wear two masks? We asked a doctor
Biden admin looking to 'speed up' Harriet Tubman on $20 bill
Show More
New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni arrives in Philadelphia
2nd vaccine shots postponed for some first responders
Philly biz feeds children, opens up pop-up grocery store during pandemic
N.J. vaccine hotline flooded with calls on first day
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
More TOP STORIES News