Firefighters battle blaze at Newark, Delaware apartment complex

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a massive apartment fire in Newark, Delaware on Monday night.

It's happening at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of North Barrett Lane.

The call came in around 7 p.m. for heavy flames showing from the rooftop.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
