Firefighters battle blaze at own fire hall in Mohnton, Berks County

MOHNTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Berks County had to put out a fire at their own fire hall.Chopper 6 was over the building used as the Mohnton Fire Company social quarters on Thursday morning.It's the old engine house on the 100 block of East Summit Street.The fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. quickly spread to three alarms.No one was hurt.The fire company spent the majority of the day trying to salvage what's left of the building.There was no immediate word on a cause.