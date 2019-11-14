Firefighters battle blaze at own fire hall in Mohnton, Berks County

MOHNTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Berks County had to put out a fire at their own fire hall.

Chopper 6 was over the building used as the Mohnton Fire Company social quarters on Thursday morning.

It's the old engine house on the 100 block of East Summit Street.

The fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. quickly spread to three alarms.

No one was hurt.

The fire company spent the majority of the day trying to salvage what's left of the building.

There was no immediate word on a cause.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mohnton boroughfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 3, injures 3
SEPTA officer injured in unprovoked attack: Officials
Philly Fire Dept. investigating reports of odor in the city
Death of teacher found in Brandywine River classified as homicide
Police: 2-year-old's death was a homicide, no arrests
New HBO series begins filming in Coatesville
Show More
American teacher found dead in Dominican Republic
NJ lawmakers to take up ban on flavored e-cigarettes
Police: Mayor-elect target of racist, sexist messages at home
Jury deliberations continue in Sean Kratz murder trial
AccuWeather: Less Wind, Not As Cold Today
More TOP STORIES News