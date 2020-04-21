Firefighters battle blaze at restaurant in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a restaurant in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at Bubba's Potbelly Stove Restaurant located on the 1400 block of West End Boulevard in Quakertown.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames shot through the roof.

The fire has reached two alarms.

No injures have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
