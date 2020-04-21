Firefighters battle blaze at restaurant in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a restaurant in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening.
The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at Bubba's Potbelly Stove Restaurant located on the 1400 block of West End Boulevard in Quakertown.
Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames shot through the roof.
The fire has reached two alarms.
No injures have been reported.
