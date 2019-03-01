Firefighters battle blaze at religious school in Blackwood, N.J.

Firefighters battle blaze at religious school in Blackwood, N.J. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on March 1, 2019.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
Authorities say a fire has damaged a Roman Catholic school in southern New Jersey.

The fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Hope in Gloucester Township. There were no students in the school at the time because classes had been canceled Friday due to a snowstorm.

Smoke could be seen coming from the school's roof when firefighters arrived. The fire was brought under control about 45 minutes later.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the fire or how much damage it caused. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused some travel delays in the area as roads near the school were briefly closed.

Our Lady of Hope is a kindergarten through 8th grade school that has roughly 400 students.

