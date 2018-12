EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 video: Fire at commercial building in Bucks County on December 12, 2018.

First responders were on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Plumstead Twp., Bucks County.The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 5190 Old Easton Road.It took crews an hour and a half to get the flames under control.The fire chief believes this was all sparked by a heating unit on top of the building.Fortunately, no one was injured.------