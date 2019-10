Credit: Ed Rainas

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at a building in Gloucester Township, New Jersey on Monday.It's happening along the unit block of Erial Road.The call came in around 4:30 p.m.Video obtained by Action News shows heavy smoke billowing from the building's roof.No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.