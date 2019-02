Fire crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm commercial building blaze in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County.It started before 9:30 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Discovery Drive.Heavy flames were showing from the roof when crews arrived.A second alarm was struck at 10:15 p.m.So far, no reports of any injuries.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------