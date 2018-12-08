Firefighters battle fire at Super 8 motel in Newark, Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Person taken into custody following fire at Newark motel. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 8, 2018.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Firefighters attacked flames and smoke that chewed through part a motel in Newark, Delaware.

The call came in around 10:40 p.m. Friday from the Super 8 motel in the 200 block of Main Street.

The fire started in a second-floor guest room, and spread to at least one other unit by the time firefighters got a handle on it.

Action News is told one person was taken away in police custody, but police have not said why.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsfire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
Truck crashes into utility pole, takes out wires in Newport, Delaware
Man sentenced to life in abduction, sexual assault of girl
6 dead, dozens hurt in nightclub stampede on Italy's coast
Pedestrian injured after being struck by hit and run vehicle in Tioga-Nicetown
Raging fire damages apartment in Lehigh County
Protesters march through Paris amid fears of new violence
Ambulance and minivan collide in Galloway Township
Show More
Army-Navy big weekend kicks off with annual gala
In darkness and chaos, deputy killed by friendly fire
Historical items stolen from church-owned building in North Philly
Victim's son calls 911 after gunfight in Frankford home leaves 3 dead
Survivors gather at Pearl Harbor for attack remembrance
More News