Firefighters battle fire at Super 8 motel in Newark, Delaware

Firefighters attacked flames and smoke that chewed through part a motel in Newark, Delaware.The call came in around 10:40 p.m. Friday from the Super 8 motel in the 200 block of Main Street.The fire started in a second-floor guest room, and spread to at least one other unit by the time firefighters got a handle on it.Action News is told one person was taken away in police custody, but police have not said why.