Firefighters battle fire at vacant building in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Wilmington firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an apparently vacant building in the city.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the 1900 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Crews arrived shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday to find flames and smoke pouring out of the building.

Firefighters needed additional help to get control of the flames.

Investigators say it looks like the first floor of the commercial building and the apartments on the second floor were vacant.

No word yet on a cause.

