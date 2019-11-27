Firefighters battle house fire in city's Port Richmond section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a house fire in the city's Port Richmond section.
Fire crews were called out to the home on the 2800 block of Frankford Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Four children are being transported to St. Christopher's Hospital.
Three of the children are being treated for smoke inhalation, and a fourth for burns.
No word on the conditions of the children.
