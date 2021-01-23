Camden County firefighters battle intense flames during house fire

house fire

WOODLYNNE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden County firefighters battled an intense house fire early Saturday morning.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Cypress Avenue in Woodlynne just after 3 a.m.

Flames were shooting from the second floor.

Firefighters from at least three neighboring departments - Camden, Gloucester, and Collingswood - were called in to help.

Crews were forced from the fire when the flames became overwhelming. They then continued to fight the blaze from the outside.

The fire caused extensive damage throughout the home.

At least two people were displaced.

There was no word on injuries.

A cause is under investigation.
