Crews battle massive 3-alarm fire at vacant apartment in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters are battling a raging, out-of-control fire at a four-story vacant apartment in North Philadelphia on Monday night.

Only Chopper 6 was over the scene as heavy smoke billowed from the building along the 1600 block of West Oxford Street.

Firefighters were called there just before 8:30 p.m. for smoke showing from a building that was under renovation.

Just before 9:30 p.m. the fire was upgraded to three alarms.

Fire officals contained the blaze to the building but it's still not under control.

Temple University wants any students that may be affected by the blaze to contact campus police.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

So far, no injuries have been reported.
