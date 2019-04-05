Firefighters battle multi-alarm blaze in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a multi-alarm house fire in Trenton on Thursday night.

It happened on the 900 block of Edgewood Avenue.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames engulfed the entire structure.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
