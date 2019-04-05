Firefighters battle multi-alarm blaze in Trenton

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3437245" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire in Trenton on April 4, 2019.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a multi-alarm house fire in Trenton on Thursday night.It happened on the 900 block of Edgewood Avenue.Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames engulfed the entire structure.No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.