Firefighters battle Princeton apartment fire

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A fire broke out early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Princeton, New Jersey.

The Action Cam was on the scene as firefighters worked to get control of the blaze.

The fire started just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning at 27 Sergeant Street.

Crews arrived to the scene to find heavy fire conditions showing from at least one of the apartment units.

A total of six units were damaged, two of those units were directly damaged by the fire, the rest from smoke and water.

The fire is now under control.

No injuries were reported.

