Firefighters battle second-alarm fire in Voorhees, New Jersey: Officials

By
VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are investigating a house fire in Voorhees, New Jersey.

The fire broke out Monday just after 1:30 p.m. on the 200 block of West End Avenue.

Officials say heavy flames engulfed the home, causing firefighters to strike a second alarm.

A portion of the home has collapsed as a result of the flames.

All occupants got out, officials confirm.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.
