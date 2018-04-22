Firefighters battle Sunday morning fire at Parkside church

Firefighters battle Parkside church fire.

PARKSIDE (WPVI) --
A fire broke out early Sunday morning at a church in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.

It started around 6:15 a.m. at the Fellowship Evangelistic Church on the 5200 block of West Jefferson Street.

Firefighters arriving to the scene were met with heavy smoke conditions.

It took them around 15 minutes to put the fire under control.

The extent of the damage to the church is unclear at this point.

No injuries have been reported.

A cause is under investigation.

