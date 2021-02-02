Philadelphia fire officials call Frankford blaze 'suspicious'

.@PhillyFireDept members responded to find heavy 🔥 at this early morning 2-Alarm blaze in Battalion 10; outstanding firefighting, rescues, EMS, & service to help displaced residents. Thanks to all our support partners on a cold & snowy morning!#fireiseveryonesfight #24x7x365 pic.twitter.com/fg7Xl8juQ5 — Adam K. Thiel (@ThielAdam) February 2, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are calling a fire that tore through a home in the Frankford section of Philadelphia "suspicious."The two-alarm fire broke out at a twin home on the 4700 block of Oakland Street around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.Crews arrived and quickly called for a second alarm.Firefighters battled flames as snow fell around them.There were no reports of any injuries.Fire officials have not released any further details on what led them to deeming this fire suspicious.