suspicious fire

Philadelphia fire officials call Frankford blaze 'suspicious'

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are calling a fire that tore through a home in the Frankford section of Philadelphia "suspicious."

The two-alarm fire broke out at a twin home on the 4700 block of Oakland Street around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived and quickly called for a second alarm.

Firefighters battled flames as snow fell around them.



There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire officials have not released any further details on what led them to deeming this fire suspicious.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
frankford (philadelphia)firesuspicious fire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUSPICIOUS FIRE
Philadelphia firefighters called to same building twice in one night
South Jersey house fire labeled suspicious
2 arrested for police car arson in West Philadelphia
Burning rags left on porch of West Oak Lane Home spark fire: Officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow Showers Linger Today
Snow continues to pound Philadelphia; virtual classes Tuesday
Whiteout conditions in Lehigh Valley, disaster emergency in Pa.
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Philly residents reminded to shovel after snow stops or possibly get fined
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Punxsutawney Phil to make prediction despite pandemic, snowstorm
Show More
Snow creates trouble for drivers in Montgomery County
NJ still under state of emergency; vaccine mega-sites remain closed
Some work, some play during double-dose of snow in Doylestown
2021 Broad Street Run postponed
World-famous 'Chunk the Groundhog' raises family in Delaware man's backyard
More TOP STORIES News