Firefighters battle Swarthmore house fire

SWARTHMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a fire inside a Swarthmore, Delaware County home.The fire started around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of 7th Avenue.Chopper 6 over the scene showed the home suffered severe damage.Flames were still shooting from inside the home just before 9 a.m.Crews had to evacuate the home at one point and fight the flames from outside.There have been no reports of injuries.