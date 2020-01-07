Firefighters battle Swarthmore house fire

SWARTHMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a fire inside a Swarthmore, Delaware County home.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of 7th Avenue.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed the home suffered severe damage.

Flames were still shooting from inside the home just before 9 a.m.

Crews had to evacuate the home at one point and fight the flames from outside.

There have been no reports of injuries.
