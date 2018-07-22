Firefighters battle Tioga-Nicetown restaurant fire

Firefighters battled a blaze at a restaurant in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.The Action Cam was at the scene on the 3000 block of North 22nd Street.When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke pouring out of D's Caribbean and American Food restaurant.Crews brought the fire under control quickly.There's no word on whether anyone was inside the three-story building at the time of the fire.There are no reports of any injuries.------