Firefighters battle Tioga-Nicetown restaurant fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters battle Tioga-Nicetown restaurant fire. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 22, 2018. (WPVI)

TIOGA-NICETOWN (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a blaze at a restaurant in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the 3000 block of North 22nd Street.

When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke pouring out of D's Caribbean and American Food restaurant.

Crews brought the fire under control quickly.

There's no word on whether anyone was inside the three-story building at the time of the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Heavy rain brings rough conditions at the Jersey Shore
1 dead, dozens of hostages freed after Los Angeles standoff
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year
Tree falls on taxi in University City
Delaware ice cream shop heavily damaged by fire
Crews work to restore power to those who lost it during the storm
Paoli-Thorndale line suspended due to wires on the track
AccuWeather: Some Sun, T'Storm
Show More
Hundreds of vehicles caught fire at Delaware salvage yard
Police search for endangered missing kids with mother in Philly
Missouri duck boat survivor recalls accident that killed 9 of her family members
Firefighters respond to electrical fire at Tredyffrin shopping center
1 dead after car crashes and catches fire in East Whiteland Twp.
More News