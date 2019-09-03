Firefighters battling massive 3-alarm apartment fire in North Philadelphia

TU Alert: Fire confirmed at 16th & Oxford Streets. If you are a Temple student and have been displaced, please report to Campus Police, 1513 Cecil B. Moore Avenue for further assistance. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) September 3, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters are battling a massive three-alarm fire in North Philadelphia.This is happening along the 1600 block of West Oxford Street.Firefighters were called there just before 8:30 p.m. for smoke showing from a building believed to be under renovation.Just before 9:30 p.m. the fire was upgraded to three alarms.No word what sparked the blaze.So far, no injuries have been reported.Temple University wants any students that may be affected by the blaze to contact campus police.