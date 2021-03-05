Firefighters battling blaze at Normandy Farm Hotel in Blue Bell, Pa.

BLUE BELL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at the Normandy Farm Hotel in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.
The call came in around 8 p.m. for a fire reported in the ceiling of the two-story hotel located on the 1400 block of Morris Road in Blue Bell.
Chopper 6 was overhead as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. The fire was brought under control just before 9:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
