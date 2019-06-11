Firefighters battling blaze at Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters are on the scene of a small fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery on Monday night.

It's happening near the 3000 block of Pennrose Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called there just after 7:30 p.m. for black smoke showing from the refinery.

Some residents across the city reported seeing the billowing smoke.





No word on what cause the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
