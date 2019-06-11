Firefighters battling blaze at Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery

It's happening near the 3000 block of Pennrose Avenue in South Philadelphia.
Firefighters were called there just after 7:30 p.m. for black smoke showing from the refinery.
Some residents across the city reported seeing the billowing smoke.
Refinery fire in Southwest Philly? pic.twitter.com/ShOdHRQNG4— Mike (@MReiser4670) June 10, 2019
@6abc What’s burning in South Philly??? pic.twitter.com/XEKQvEX8Nl— Josh (@phillyphilly81) June 10, 2019
No word on what cause the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
