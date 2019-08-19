Firefighters called to Point Breeze home for two fires hours apart

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters were called to a house in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia twice in a matter of hours for two separate fires.Firefighters arrived to the 2200 block of Gerrit Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and found flames coming from the first floor of a middle rowhome.While on the scene, detectives arrived to investigate what they call a "suspicious" fire that happened at the same home around 11 p.m. Saturday night.Action News is working to determine if investigators believe the two fires are connected, and why someone might be determined to burn the home down.