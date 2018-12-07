Firefighters find victim trapped in 3-alarm Delaware fire

Chopper 6 Video: Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in New Castle on December 7, 2018.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a multi-alarm fire in New Castle County, Delaware Friday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on the 1000 block of Old Forge Road in the Meadows of Wilton Townhomes.

Fire crews were called to the report of a person trapped in the building.

Arriving firefighters were met with heavy fire showing from a two story townhome.

The trapped victim was located inside the townhome and removed by firefighters.

The victim's condition has not been released.

The fire reached 3-alarms before being placed under control around 10:45 a.m.

A cause is under investigation.

