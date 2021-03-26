Firefighters help 50-year-old woman escape house collapse in North Philadelphia: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters are on the scene of a house collapse in North Philadelphia that left a 50-year-old woman injured.

The incident happened Friday just before 2:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of North Stillman Street.

Officials say the 50-year-old woman was in bed on an upper floor and fell as the building came down.

Firefighters removed a lot of debris to rescue her, after which she received EMS care, officials say.

The woman, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Temple University Hospital listed in stable condition.

The cause of the building collapse is still under investigation.
