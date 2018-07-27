Firefighters place Center City fire under control

Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday night in Center City Philadelphia.It started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of 9th Street.The fire originated inside an apartment and then spread through the walls and the interior of the building.The building, which contains about 13 apartments, was evacuated.The fire was place under control around 1:05 a.m. Friday.No injuries have been reported.The Red Cross and Red Paws Relief were on scene to assist those affected.There is no word on a cause.------