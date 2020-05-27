Firefighters pull victim from Delaware City fire, 2 injured

DELAWARE CITY, Delaware (WPVI) -- A house fire injured two people in New Castle County, Delaware.

The fire broke out on the 100 block of Clinton Street in Delaware City around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters pulled at least one victim from the burning three-story home.

Officials said a 69-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were both taken the hospital.

Their conditions have not been released.

The investigation into what caused the fire is underway.
