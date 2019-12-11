rescue

Firefighters rescue girl who got fingers stuck in Marshalls shopping cart

CANTON, Massachusetts -- A Massachusetts teen spent an hour with her fingers stuck in a shopping cart in a Marshalls store.

Olivia Harol recorded her ordeal on Sunday in Canton.

"I looked at the shopping cart and wondered if my fingers would fit and they slipped in. Then they wouldn't come out so I rolled the cart to a chair and sat down for 15 minutes trying to get them unstuck," Harol told Storyful.

Harol's friends went to get help from store employees.

The workers thought petroleum jelly and ice would do the trick, but nothing worked.

The employees had to call firefighters, equipped with a reciprocating saw and other power tools. They eventually got the teenager free from the cart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsrescueteenagershoppingfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
6 dead from New Zealand volcano as helpers describe horror
Wanted man gets stuck inside chimney
Firefighters rescue teen girl trapped in chimney
Driver rescued from overturned car on Route 130
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Morning snow giving way to sunshine today
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
Single mother wants to thank layaway angel for 'Christmas miracle'
Strangers send message to widower via act of kindness
Show More
Lawsuit: SAT, ACT are discriminatory
Woman, 36, stabbed multiple times in Wissinoming
Fmr. Kennett Township official charged with embezzling more than $3M
Military mom returns home, surprises daughter at NJ school
Philly man calling for 'revolution' against porch pirates, police disapprove
More TOP STORIES News