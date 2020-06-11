Firefighters rescue person from burning home in Camden County

LINDENWOLD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters rescued a person from a burning home in Camden County.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of State Avenue in Lindenwold.

Firefighters found the person on the second floor suffering from smoke inhalation. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

The fire marshal is investigating how the fire started.
