Firefighters rescue resident from Chester fire

2 injured in Chester fire. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters rescued at least one person from a house fire in Chester, Delaware County.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Norris Street.

The fire, located in the basement of the row home, reached two alarms, officials say.

The flames spread to the first floor of the home.



A neighbor says a woman and her adult son live in the home. Action News is told the son approached arriving firefighters and told them his mother was trapped on the second floor. Firefighters were able to reach the woman and bring her out to safety.

Both residents were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire was placed under control within 20 minutes. It was contained to the house where it started, though nearby homes suffered smoke damage.

There is no word on if there were any working smoke detectors in the home.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

