Firefighters respond to electrical fire at Tredyffrin shopping center

Pennsylvania News

TREDYFFRIN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters were called to a shopping center in Chester County after a report of arcing wires Saturday evening.

It happened at the Gateway Shopping Center in the 100 block of East Swedesford Road in Tredyffrin.


So far, there are no injuries reported.

Crews are also checking for power outages in the area.

