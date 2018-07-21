Firefighters respond to electrical fire at Tredyffrin shopping center

TREDYFFRIN, Pa. (WPVI) --Firefighters were called to a shopping center in Chester County after a report of arcing wires Saturday evening.
It happened at the Gateway Shopping Center in the 100 block of East Swedesford Road in Tredyffrin.
@6abc Crazy electrical fire at the Gateway Shopping Center in Wayne! pic.twitter.com/sIQuCnGWJs— alex (@al_exmiller) July 21, 2018
So far, there are no injuries reported.
Crews are also checking for power outages in the area.
