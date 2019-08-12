Firefighters return to a junkyard fire in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a junkyard fire in Camden, New Jersey Sunday night. They returned again on Monday after black smoke began rising.

The smoke could be seen around 3 p.m. from Sky6 but in a different location than last night. This time smoke was seen along Front Street near Atlantic Avenue.

On Sunday, it happened on Front Street near Atlantic Avenue.

That fire started just after 10:30 p.m. inside the junkyard area along the Delaware River.

Fire and smoke could be seen for miles.

Both fires were placed under control and there are no reports of injuries.

So far, no word on a cause.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden (new jersey)new jerseynew jersey newsfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dispute between 2 males ends in shooting at El station in Center City
Person of interest, suspected vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located
Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother arrested: Police
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
Lying at work more common when you're unhappy with job
11 rescued after stranded tubing on Brandywine River
Show More
AccuWeather: Tracking Severe Weather Tomorrow
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
Surgery saves young patient with inflammatory bowel disease
'The Watcher' house sells for $400K less than purchase
3 dogs die after a swim in algae-filled NC pond
More TOP STORIES News