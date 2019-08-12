Firefighters return to a junkyard fire in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a junkyard fire in Camden, New Jersey Sunday night. They returned again on Monday after black smoke began rising.The smoke could be seen around 3 p.m. from Sky6 but in a different location than last night. This time smoke was seen along Front Street near Atlantic Avenue.On Sunday, it happened on Front Street near Atlantic Avenue.That fire started just after 10:30 p.m. inside the junkyard area along the Delaware River.Fire and smoke could be seen for miles.Both fires were placed under control and there are no reports of injuries.So far, no word on a cause.