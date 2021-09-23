Firefly Music Festival requires vaccine or negative COVID-19 test

The Firefly Music Festival will feature headliners Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo.
It begins Thursday at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway, and will run through Sunday.
The negative COVID-19 test result needs to have been no earlier than 72 hours (3 days) prior to your first entry into the festival grounds.
"A photo or digital copy of your vaccine card or recent negative COVID-19 test will be accepted," the festival says.
Festival organizers say attendees must bring a government issued photo ID that matches the details indicated on the proof.
Masks are not mandatory but strongly encouraged.
The Delaware State News reports that state health officials hope the prevention measures put in place will stop the festival from becoming a superspreader event.
The festival began in 2012, but was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The precautions come as Delaware is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 case rates spurred by the delta variant.
The state is averaging 466.6 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last week.
Students in one Delaware school district will switch to virtual classes for two days during Firefly.
Capital School District Superintendent Dr. Vilicia Cade announced classes will be held virtually on Sept. 23 and 24 during the four-day festival.
"Remote learning will take place on September 23 and 24th for all students due to the Firefly concert and anticipated traffic patterns that will impact our bus routing," Cade said.
This is the first time students in the Dover, Delaware district have missed in-class time due to the event.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
